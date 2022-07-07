Top U.S. general speaks with Chinese counterpart

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, spoke on Thursday with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng, the Pentagon said.

"Gen. Milley discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," Milley's spokesman said.

"Gen. Milley underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk. The call also included a productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

