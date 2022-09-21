1 minute read
Top U.S. Senate Democrat Schumer sets vote for Wednesday on Kigali climate deal
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on approving the Kigali amendment to a major global climate treaty, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
"Today the Senate will finish the work of ratifying the Kigali amendment," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate.
Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, are needed for approval for passage.
Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington
