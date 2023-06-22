Tornado in Texas's Matador leaves at least three dead -NYT

June 21 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and a dozen buildings damaged in a tornado that hit the northern Texas town of Matador on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

The damage prompted a search for people who might have been injured or trapped by debris, the report added, citing authorities.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about 8 p.m. about a tornado heading toward Matador and urged residents to take cover.

Last week, Perryton, Texas, was struck by one or more tornadoes, which killed at least three people and injured dozens of others. Hundreds of homes, many of them in a trailer park, were damaged or destroyed.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle















