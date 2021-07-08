Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday its political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January.

The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members of then-President Donald Trump's Republican Party - who voted against certification of Biden's win in some U.S. states.

"We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election," the company said.

More than 535 people have been arrested and charged with joining an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory over Trump.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said on June 23 that Toyota made $56,000 in total donations to 38 of the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against Biden's electoral certification and said it was the most any company directly contributed to lawmakers who opposed certification.

That disclosure and subsequent media coverage prompted a frenzy of criticism of Toyota, which had earlier defended the donations.

The Lincoln Project, a group that has broadcast ads critical of Trump, on Thursday posted an ad criticizing Toyota's donations to those Republicans.

A Toyota spokesman did not say how long the contribution halt will last.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Howard Goller

