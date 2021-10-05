Treasury tells Arizona it can't use federal funds to undermine school mask requirements

A sign advertises free masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the downtown bus station in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Arizona Governor Douglas Ducey on Tuesday that his state could not use federal funds to pay for programs aimed at undermining face mask requirements in schools.

In a letter to Ducey, Adeyemo raised concerns about two separate Arizona state programs funded under the American Rescue Plan which he said would "undermine evidence-based efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter

