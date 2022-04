Treasury's Yellen, ECB's Lagarde express disapproval to Russian official at G20 meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions about the current and future state of the U.S. and global economy at the Atlantic Council in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed their displeasure at the in-person participation of a top Russian official in Wednesday's meeting of G20 finance officials, a source told Reuters.

Yellen said she disapproved of Russia's presence at the meeting, while Lagarde urged the official, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov, to convey to Russian leaders a clear message - to end the war in Ukraine, said the source, who was familiar with the meeting.

A second source confirmed physical participation by Maksimov. The United States has called for Russia to be excluded from the Group of 20 major economies.

