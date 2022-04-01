Trial of four men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor to soon go to jury

April 1(Reuters) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the federal trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to present their closing arguments on Friday in a Grand Rapids courtroom.

Afterwards, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker will give the case to a 12-person jury. It will have to decide whether the defendants were exchanging in idle chatter, as the defense says, or whether they were serious about a plot to snatch the governor from her vacation home shortly before the 2020 elections, as the prosecution contends.

The defendants - Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris - are charged with conspiracy to kidnap the Democratic governor. All the defendants except Caserta are also charged with knowingly conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against persons or property. Croft and Harris face additional firearms charges as well.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

If convicted the men could spend the rest of their lives in prison. The kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction charges each carry a maximum life sentence.

Two other men initially charged in the alleged plot struck plea deals. The pair, Ty Garbin and Kalen Franks, served as star witnesses for prosecutors, who sought to prove that the four defendants planned to break into Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan, hog-tie her and take her away at gunpoint for a "trial" on treason charges over her COVID-19 mandates.

Garbin is currently serving a six-year sentence, while Franks is awaiting sentencing.

Defense attorneys have argued that their clients only engaged in idle talk and never conspired to abduct the governor.

The four are among 13 men who were arrested in October 2020 and charged with state or federal crimes in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy. Seven of them are facing charges in state court.

The FBI said it had begun tracking the group's movements after seeing online discussions that included posts about the violent overthrow of some state governments. The group's goal was to end curbs on social and business activities imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris, Caserta and an undercover informant who testified at the trial, identified only as Big Dan, were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group, prosecutors say. Croft and Fox were members of the "Three Percenters," a similar far-right organization.

Big Dan testified that he quit the Watchmen and agreed to help the FBI after members began discussing killing police, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The indictment accuses one or more of the defendants of discussing Whitmer's kidnapping and planning to meet in Wisconsin to train with assault rifles. The posts also discussed buying supplies to be used in the kidnapping and putting Whitmer's vacation home under surveillance.

Fox ordered $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover FBI agent posing as a co-conspirator, the indictment said. It also said Fox and Harris made payments for the explosives in the following weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.