Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Tropical depression to gain strength en route to Gulf of Mexico - NHC

1 minute read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Nine has formed over the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday night before strengthening into a hurricane near western Cuba or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

"Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The depression, now about 115 miles (180 kilometer) south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), is expected to move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:15 PM UTC

Illinois issues mask mandate, orders vaccines for schools

Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday.

United States
U.S. second-quarter growth raised; corporate profits surge
United States
New York governor reveals 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously counted
United States
VP Harris says U.S. will 'speak up' on South China Sea
United States
Southern California students and families stranded in Afghanistan