United States
Tropical depression Five forms over Atlantic, NHC says
July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Five has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to become a tropical storm by early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
"The system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night," the NHC said.
