Tropical Depression Twelve forms in Atlantic -U.S. NHC















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Twelve has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to be short-lived, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The depression is located about 440 miles (705 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

While the depression has potential to become a tropical storm tonight or on Wednesday, the system could fizzle out by Thursday night, the forecaster added.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











