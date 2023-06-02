Tropical Storm Arlene forms over Gulf of Mexico - US NHC















June 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm is located about 265 miles (425 km) west of Fort Myers, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

"Although the storm has strengthened slightly, we still expect Arlene to weaken soon due to increasing wind shear and dry air," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft











