Tropical storm Bill expected to become extra tropical later on Tuesday: NHC

June 15 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Bill is racing north-eastward and is expected to weaken later today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

"Little change in strength is expected today, but Bill is forecast to become a post-tropical low by this evening and dissipate on Wednesday," the NHC said.

The storm is about 295 miles (475 km) south south-east of Halifax, Nova Scotia, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (55 kph), according to the NHC.

