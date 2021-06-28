Tropical Storm Danny makes landfall along South Carolina

June 28 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, South Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is located about 15 miles (20 km) east- southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

