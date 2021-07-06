Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tropical storm Elsa now over the Florida Straits: NHC

A man walks with an umbrella ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, U.S. July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

July 6 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa is now over the Florida Straits and expected to move over portions of the west coast of Florida later on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system was located about 50 miles (80 km) north of Havana Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Some additional strengthening is forecast through tonight before Elsa moves inland over Florida," the NHC said.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

