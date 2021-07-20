Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

Billionaire real estate investor Thomas Barrack, Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, holds a meeting with the media to discuss investment plans in Mexico and Latin America, in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

A seven-count indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, alleged that Barrack, a former employee and an Emirati businessman failed to register as lobbyists and used their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy goals in the United States.

Barrack is also alleged to have repeatedly lied during an FBI interview about his dealings with the UAE.

Barrack's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected president, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” U.S. Department of Justice official Mark Lesko said in a news release.

Barrack, 74, is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the digital infrastructure-focused private equity firm DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG.N), which was known asColony Capital Inc before a rebranding announced in June.

Barrack stepped down as DigitalBridge's chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm but has remained as an independent director. Forbes estimates his wealth at $1 billion.

A spokeswoman for DigitalBridge declined to comment.

Barrack was a prominent supporter of Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and directed his inaugural committee.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Barrack held in detention, saying in a court filing that his vast wealth, access to private jets and history of international travel indicate he could become a fugitive.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Peter Cooney

