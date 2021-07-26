Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former President's inaugural fund, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates on Monday, putting the case on course for trial.

The plea was entered in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

