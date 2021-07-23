Prosecutors agree to allow Trump ally Barrack free pending trial

Billionaire real estate investor Thomas Barrack, Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, holds a meeting with the media to discuss investment plans in Mexico and Latin America, in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

July 23 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack has reached a deal with prosecutors that will allow for his release from custody while he awaits trial on charges of illegal lobbying, a prosecutor said in court on Friday.

A federal judge in Los Angeles must still approve the bail conditions.

Barrack, who chaired Trump's inaugural fund and was a frequent guest at the White House, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. He denied the charges through his spokesperson.

