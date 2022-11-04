Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement - Axios

Former U.S. president Donald Trump points a finger during a rally in Robstown, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks