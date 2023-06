[1/2] Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo















NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Thursday asked for a new trial in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll, in which a Manhattan jury last month found the former U.S. president liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York











