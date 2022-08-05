Trump-backed candidate Lake wins Republican nod for Arizona governor

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake speaks during former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally ahead of Arizona primary elections, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kari Lake, a former news anchor who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, has been projected to win the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, according to Edison Research.

Lake has promised to try to enact a slew of election measures if elected in November's general election, including eliminating vote-counting machines and banning voting by mail.

Edison Research projected Lake's victory late on Thursday.

Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by Ross Colvin, Alistair Bell and Susan Heavey

