Trump-backed Kansas Attorney General Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, and will challenge Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in a closely watched race in November's general election.
Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell
