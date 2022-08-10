Trump-backed Michels wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor, AP projects

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Construction company owner Tim Michels on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, AP projected.

He defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters staff Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.