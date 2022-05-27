Trump to call for security overhaul in U.S. schools, change in approach to mental health issues

A sign showing former U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, stands posted inside the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Friday will call for a "drastic" change to the United States' approach to mental health issues and a security overhaul at schools following this week's shooting at a Texas school by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.

"We need to drastically change our approach to mental health. There are always so many warning signs. Almost all of these disfigured minds share the same profile," Trump was expected to say at the annual meeting of the biggest U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, in Houston, according to excerpts from his speech seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

