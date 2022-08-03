Trump-endorsed Masters wins Republican nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate race

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks during former U.S. President Donald Trump's rally ahead of Arizona primary elections, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Blake Masters, chief operating officer of Thiel Capital who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination in Arizona's U.S. Senate race, the Associated Press said on Wednesday.

Masters, whose campaign was largely funded by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, beat Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and power company executive Jim Lamon to face off against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

