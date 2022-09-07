Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon gestures as he departs after he was found guilty during his trial on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a key associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bannon's prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned, the paper reported. https://wapo.st/3qi9xFg

The state case will be handled in the New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Washington Post said.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

