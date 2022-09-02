Trump is "obviously thinking about" running for U.S. president in 2024 - Kushner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner adjusts his face mask after disembarking from Marine One to attend a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Donald Trump is considering running to be U.S. President in 2024, his son-in-law and former aide said on Friday.

"I know that he's obviously thinking about it, he hates seeing what's happening in the country," Jared Kushner told Sky News.

Asked when Trump might make a decision, Kushner said: "Nobody can speak for him."

Asked to confirm that Trump was not ruling out running for president again, Kushner added: "With Trump it's hard to rule anything out, he's a very flexible thing."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.