Trump lawyers argue against charges in documents probe in meeting with U.S. officials -Washington Post

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester,
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump met with U.S. Department of Justice officials on Monday to argue against charging the former president in the federal probe over his handling of classified documents, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

