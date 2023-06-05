Trump lawyers argue against charges in documents probe in meeting with U.S. officials -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump met with U.S. Department of Justice officials on Monday to argue against charging the former president in the federal probe over his handling of classified documents, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann
