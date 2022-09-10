Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New york, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department.

In the filing, Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department each proposed two different names to serve as an independent arbiter known as a special master.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber

