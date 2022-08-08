Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his home in Palm Beach, Florida, has been raided by FBI agents.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in a statement.

