Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his home in Palm Beach, Florida, has been raided by FBI agents.
"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in a statement.
Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler
