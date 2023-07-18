Trump says federal prosecutor said he was target in Jan. 6 attack probe

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he is a target in the federal grand jury investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump did not provide evidence backing the assertion. Smith's office did not immediately comment.

