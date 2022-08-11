1 minute read
Trump says he is 'cooperating fully' with federal probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber
