Trump says he is 'cooperating fully' with federal probe

1 minute read

Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a deposition two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber

