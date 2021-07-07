Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming bias

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was filing lawsuits against Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook Inc (FB.O), and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O), as well as their chief executives, alleging they silence conservative viewpoints.

Trump said he filed the lawsuits in federal court in Florida. He said he would seek class action status in the suits, which would seek restitution and punitive damages. He did not specify who the other members of the class were.

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year after repeatedly falsely claiming that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud -- an assertion that was rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration. Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump repeated those false claims in a fiery speech near the White House.

