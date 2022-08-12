Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, ahead of the May 17 primary election at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. read more

The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax" equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.

"Same sleazy people involved," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.