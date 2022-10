WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack could issue a subpoena for former President Donald Trump within a matter of days, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democratic committee member, said on Thursday in an interview with CNN.

Reporting by Katherine Jakcson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitlin Webber











