Trump withdraws endorsement of Brooks for Alabama U.S. Senate seat

1 minute read

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) makes an announcement in Huntsville, Alabama, U.S. March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks on Wednesday, citing the Alambama candidate's statement saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

