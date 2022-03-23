1 minute read
Trump withdraws endorsement of Brooks for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks on Wednesday, citing the Alambama candidate's statement saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey
