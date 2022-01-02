Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) listens as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19.

Twitter has previously temporarily suspended Greene's account, @mtgreenee. It has also labeled some of her tweets "misleading."

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene, a Republican, said in a statement on messaging app Telegram, adding that social media platforms "can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth."

The official representative account of Greene, @ReptMTG, remains active on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.