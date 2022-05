A school employee talks through the window of a school bus to one of the parents near the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

May 24 (Reuters) - A gunman shot and killed 14 students and one teacher on Tuesday at an elementary school in South Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said.

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Grant McCool

