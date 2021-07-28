Two dead, several injured in acid leak at LyondellBasell plant in Texas

July 28 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and several others injured following a leak of acetic acid at a LyondellBasell (LYB.N) chemical plant in La Porte, Texas, on Tuesday night, the company said.

The incident occurred after a unit was shut earlier in the day for planned maintenance. Two contractors were fatally injured, while five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to a statement from the company.

Lyondell said the leak had been stopped and clean-up was in progress. Air monitoring indicated no levels of concern for the community and appropriate regulatory agencies were notified, LyondellBasell also said.

La Porte is located southeast of Houston, near the Houston Ship Channel.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way, Lyondell said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Kevin Liffey

