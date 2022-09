Two deaths reported in California's Fairview fire, evacuations ordered

Firefighters respond as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, U.S., September 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A wildfire on Fairview avenue, in the county of Hemet, California, spread to 2,000 acres (810 hectares) killing two people and injuring another, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said in an update late Monday.

The wildfire began shortly after 2 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, spreading rapidly, and an evacuation order is in place, the department said.

The fire, which is 5% contained, has destroyed seven structures and damaged many more, the department said in a Twitter post. https://bit.ly/3QlNJmJ

Nine fire crews, six air tankers, four helicopters, and 265 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to the Riverside County Fire department. https://bit.ly/3cPmeEp

Last week, a rapidly moving fire in Northern California burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land, destroying hundreds of homes and buildings.

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires. The two most devastating years on record were in 2020 and 2021, based on the number of acres burned. read more

