Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire at New Jersey port -ABC

July 6 (Reuters) - Two New Jersey firefighters were killed after they became trapped while battling a blaze on a cargo ship docked at Port Newark late on Wednesday, ABC reported, citing a statement from the city's fire chief.

The ship was carrying about 5,000 cargo vehicles, and the fire had broken out in five to seven cars on the 11th and 12th floors of the vessel, ABC cited Fire Chief Rufus Jackson as saying.

"Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure," Jackson said.

CBS News, citing a public safety spokesperson, said much of the fire had been extinguished but that crews were still working to get it under control. Other firefighters were injured and transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment, ABC reported.

Port Newark, near New York City, is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is among the largest in the United States and one of the busiest on the U.S. Eastern seaboard.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Hugh Lawson















