Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Two guests onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise test COVID-19 positive

2 minute read

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship docks at Marina Bay Cruise Center after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a cruise to nowhere, in Singapore, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) said on Thursday two guests onboard its Celebrity Millennium ship have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

The guests, who were sharing a room, are being monitored by the company's medical team, the cruise operator said, adding that it was conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts of the individuals.

Celebrity Millennium was one of the first cruises in North America to restart sailing last week, after more than a year.

Royal Caribbean started sailing in June after meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) comprehensive guidelines that included a fully vaccinated crew and everyone over 16 presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Cruise operators are among the last to return to their pre-pandemic operations as the CDC laid out strict guidance earlier this year for the cruise industry for resuming trips, after some ships became hotbeds for the virus last year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:58 PM UTCBiden says biggest vaccine donation 'supercharges' battle against coronavirus

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries would supercharge the battle with the virus and comes with "no strings attached."

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE Eli Lilly memo says firm did not make false statements to FDA
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsG7 expected to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsThird member of U.S. FDA advisory panel resigns over Alzheimer’s drug approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCDC says U.S. travelers can avoid wearing masks in outdoor transit hubs, ferries