Two injured in Wednesday fire at Marathon Garyville, Louisiana, refinery















HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Two employees were injured in a fire on Wednesday at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, according to a company spokesperson.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to provide further information on Friday about the employees or the status of operations at the 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville refinery, the third largest in the United States.

Five people were injured in an explosion and fire at the Garyville refinery in February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.