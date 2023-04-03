Two JFK airport workers dead after being trapped under rubble

April 3 (Reuters) - Two workers died at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday after being trapped under construction rubble, authorities said, adding the incident was being probed.

All construction at the airport was shut down after the incident, which happened around 11:00 am ET (1500 GMT), the airport said on Twitter.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, was investigating the incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, calling the incident a tragedy.

Emergency workers responded to the scene and removed the workers from the trench, authorities said.

The workers, who were not identified, were declared dead at the scene itself, the airport added.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

