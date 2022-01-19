Two Marines die in military truck crash in North Carolina -local media

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Two Marines died and several others were critically injured on Wednesday when a military truck overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, local TV station WNCT reported, citing the state highway patrol.

Two of the injured Marines were airlifted to a local hospital, the station reported. The military vehicle was from Camp Lejeune, it said.

