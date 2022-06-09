Two men charged with murder in weekend Philadelphia shooting

People walk past police markings at a crime scene after a deadly mass shooting on South Street, at the intersection of Bainbridge St and S 4th St, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers/File Photo

June 9 (Reuters) - Two men were arrested and charged with murder for a shooting over the weekend in a busy Philadelphia nightlife quarter in which two men and a woman were killed, authorities said on Thursday.

Quadir Dukes Hill and Nahjee Whittington, both 18, were arrested by federal U.S. marshals in Richmond, Virginia, and are being extradited to Philadelphia to be held without bail, officials in the city's district attorney's office said at a news conference. Both men live in or near Philadelphia;

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street, an area filled with bars and restaurants, causing sudden panic in the crowds, surveillance video showed.

It was seen as an example of recurrent deadly shootings in the United States, following recent shootings that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York; 21 victims at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and four people at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma. read more

Officials said the Philadelphia gunfire broke out in a fight between two people, but that the majority of people hit by bullets were unknown to the shooters.

One of the shooters was killed, along with a man and a woman who were bystanders, and 11 people were wounded. read more

Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, a 24-year-old home health aide. Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, who was a residential adviser at a college and celebrating his 22nd birthday.

The two suspects could not be reached for comment and it was not immediately clear if they had lawyers.

Two other men were arrested earlier in the week, according to the district attorney's office: Quran Garner was charged with aggravated assault and other charges; and Rashaan Vereen has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

