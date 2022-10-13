Two officers dead, one injured in shooting, Connecticut police say















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Two police officers were killed and another wounded in a shooting overnight in Bristol, Connecticut, state police said.

Connecticut State Police did not provide details of the shooting in a series of Twitter posts, only to say that it would hold a press conference later on Thursday about the incident.

"2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," the agency wrote on Twitter. Its initial post cited "an officer involved shooting" in the suburb about 20 miles southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

"We are still working diligently to gather accurate information from our investigators and all that are involved," it added.

Local CBS television affiliate WFSB reported a heavy police presence at Bristol Health hospital following the shooting, which it said occurred about a half-mile from sports television network ESPN's headquarters. It added that it was not clear which police department the officers belonged to.

