Two people reported struck by gunfire at Los Angeles County fire station

A shooting erupted on Tuesday at a Los Angeles County fire station, officials said, with local media reporting at least two people struck by gunfire before a suspect fled the scene and set fire to a nearby home.

Television KABC-TV reported that one firefighter was killed and another wounded in the shooting by a lone gunman at a firehouse in the high desert community of Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City News Service reported separately that at least two people were shot, one possibly fatally, when a gunman opened fire at the station.

Local media reported a body, possibly that of the gunman, turned up at a home that the suspect was believed to have set ablaze afterwards in the adjacent community of Acton, about 10 miles southeast of the shooting scene.

There was no immediate word from authorities on details of the incident except for a message posted by the county fire department on Twitter saying only that "a tragic shooting occurred at 10:55 a.m. today" at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

The tweet added that authorities were "still in the process of gathering additional information" with law enforcement. No mention was made of the house fire in Acton.

