Two shot dead, eight injured after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday.

"Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male", Minneapolis Police said on Twitter.

"Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas", the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 1st Ave., according to the police.

A federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health assessment for Jacob Chansley, the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" who was widely photographed wearing a horned headdress inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

