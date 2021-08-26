Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Two-thirds of Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan are taking steps to evacuate -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was in contact with roughly 1,000 Americans who remain in Afghanistan, and more than two-thirds of those have told the department they are taking step to leave.

"We believe many, if not most, of these individuals are nearly or already out of the country," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "And, we know that dozens more do not wish to leave Afghanistan for a range of reasons."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

