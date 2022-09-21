Two-thirds of U.S. Senate votes to approve Kigali Amendment to global environmental treaty

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two-thirds of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to recommend ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global environmental treaty.

The amendment would phase out use of key greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change. Voting continues on the measure.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

