Two-thirds of U.S. Senate votes to approve Kigali Amendment to global environmental treaty
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two-thirds of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to recommend ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global environmental treaty.
The amendment would phase out use of key greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change. Voting continues on the measure.
